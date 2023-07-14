Reese Witherspoon is going through a “vulnerable time” following the end of her marriage.

Reese and her estranged husband Jim Toth – who have a 10-year-old son Tennessee together – announced via Instagram in March they had “made the difficult decision to divorce”, and the 47-year-old star is pleased she has social media to connect with her fans now about how she feels because she felt she had so much less control when she split from first husband Ryan Phillippe in 2008.

Reese Witherspoon – who has Ava, 23, and Deacon, 19, with her ‘Cruel Intentions’ co-star – told the new issue of America’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “It’s interesting what happened to me. When I was divorced before, the tabloid media got to tell people how I was feeling or how I was processing, and it felt very out of control.”

Reese Witherspoon added, “To be able to talk to people directly about what’s going on in my life and just share it in the way that I share great professional experiences or personal experiences, it feels much more authentic to be able to say things in my own voice and not let somebody else control what’s happening. Then, of course, there’s speculation, but I can’t control that. All I can do is be my most honest, forthright self and be vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable time for me. I think about how many other people are going through this experience. I don’t feel isolated at all. I feel very connected.”

Reese used to worry about landing certain roles and how she was perceived, but she has embraced an “I don’t care” attitude now she’s getting older.

Reese Witherspoon said: “I think you start to realise there’s a finite amount of time that you have to accomplish what you want to accomplish in this world and that worrying about other people’s opinions of you is a waste of your precious time. It’s a liberation in your 40s to feel free of other people’s opinions. I mean, they’re always there. They just don’t matter as much to you, and it’s a great feeling.”

