Kristin Cavallari feels her public image has always been “controlled” by other people.

The 36-year-old beauty – who first rose to fame in 2004 as a cast member on ‘Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County’ – feels she’s finally been able to take control of the narrative that surrounds her through her new podcast, ‘Let’s Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari’.

Kristin – whose podcast is set to debut later this month – told Us Weekly: “Since I first started on TV at 17, my image has been controlled to a degree. So, this is the first thing I’ve done where I’m like, ‘This is the real me for the first time in my entire career. I’m in a really good place in my life, and I feel like I can finally open that door and let people in.'”

The TV star – who was married to Jay Cutler between 2013 and 2022 – first announced plans to launch a podcast in August.

Kristin joined forces with Dear Media, the leading podcast network, to create the show.

The company said in a statement: “Every Tuesday, the Uncommon James founder will welcome a special guest, ranging from celebrities to experts, for candid, thought-provoking conversations to gain insight and develop new tools for building healthy relationships in every area of life. And while Cavallari loves to learn, she also loves to have fun, so audiences can certainly expect lots of laughs – along with the bold honesty that made Cavallari a cultural icon – every step of the way.”

‘Let’s Be Honest’ is set to feature a star-studded guest list that will include the likes of Stassi Schroeder and radio host Tanya Rad.

