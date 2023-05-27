Ray Liotta has been mourned by his fiancee Jacy Nittolo on the first anniversary of his death. The ‘Goodfellas’ actor passed away in his sleep aged 67 in the Dominican Republic on May 26, 2022 and Jacy took to social media to reflect on a year without her partner.

She captioned an Instagram post: “A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock. My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down.”

In the documents, obtained by TMZ.com, Ray Liotta’s death was categorised as “natural and nonviolent” and officials found the star was suffering from atherosclerosis – a thickening of the arteries which can lead to problems including heart attacks and strokes.

Jacy Nittolo added, “I’ll never forget this beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn’t say a word. She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out of the window.”

Jacy Nittolo continued: “When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. You’re going to be ok. I walked off the plane and met Ray’s sister for a connecting flight to LA and I don’t know what I would have done without Linda that night.”

She went on to reflect on 12 months of “pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is”. Nittolo said: “It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok.”

Check out her post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacy Nittolo (@jacynittolo)

It was recently confirmed that Ray Liotta died from acute heart failure. Officials in the Dominican Republic confirmed that his passing was caused by respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema and acute heart failure.

