Raquel Leviss plans to share her side of the Tom Sandoval scandal after she returns home from a healthy facility.

The 28-year-old star decided to enter the facility after it was revealed that she had a months-long affair with Tom, and Raquel plans to discuss their controversial romance in the coming weeks.

A source told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “She is a young woman that is and has been remorseful for her actions and has apologized repeatedly. Her treatment is helping her learn the basis of her decisions and to grow from her mistakes with the hope of making better choices and becoming a better person.”

Raquel Leviss is keen to share her side of the story with the public. The insider added: “Raquel looks forward to sharing her story with the unfiltered truth when she comes out.”

Tom split from Ariana Madix after news of the affair became public. Raquel subsequently took to social media to issue a public apology.

Raquel Leviss wrote on Instagram at the time: “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Raquel also promised to reflect on her mistakes.

Raquel said: “I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved. I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

