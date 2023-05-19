Rachel Bilson lost a job after speaking out about her s*x life.

The 41-year-old actress – who has eight-year-old Briar with ex-partner Hayden Christensen – claimed earlier this week that she liked to be “f****** manhandled” in the bedroom but was left shocked when the comments cost her a job that she had already been contracted to do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast, Rachel Bilson said: “This is the first time it’s ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said. A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about s*x in a humorous way on our friend’s podcast. I basically got a job that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about s*x. A single mom, a woman, lost a job because they were being candid and honest, and the subject was s*x.”

The ‘Hart of Dixie’ star went on to claim that she made the comments as a “joke” but was still left “floored” after she lost her job, and although she would perhaps word things “differently” if she could go back, insisted that she would not have refrained from making the raunchy comments in the first place.

Rachel Bilson said: “First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, ‘Yeah, I wanna get f****** get manhandled.’ Basically, it’s like, okay give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever. I’ve been floored honestly. I haven’t said anything inappropriate. Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn’t not say it.”

Must Read: Miley Cyrus Wouldn’t Erase Any Part Of Her Life Including Hannah Montana Controversy & Liam Hemsworth Divorce: “I Put My Mental Health Before A Paycheque”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News