Rachel Bilson thinks it’s “weird” if a man in his 40s has only slept with four women.

The 42-year-old actress admitted she was being “judgemental”, particularly because there are “totally respectable” reasons why a guy may not have been particularly promiscuous.

Speaking on her ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast, she said: “This is gonna sound so judgmental, but if a dude is in his 40s and he [has] only slept with four women … [I would find it] a little weird.”

Rachel admitted it wasn’t entirely “fair” to judge guys for having a “really low” number of s*xual partners but admitted it would be “an issue” for her.

She said: “Maybe he’s been in decade [long] relationships, totally respectable..

“But if he’s single in his 40s and it’s only four and he’s never been in the long term thanks that’s an issue.”

The former ‘O.C.’ star admitted she used to ask her previous partners about their sexual history but she “probably wouldn’t” do that again now.

The subject was raised when Rachel – who has eight-year-old daughter Briar Rose with former partner Hayden Christensen, who she dated on and off from 2007 to 2017 – reflected on her own dating history.

She said: “When people should be dating so much like let’s say in their 20s, I was in a relationship all my 20s.”

Prior to finding love with Hayden, the brunette beauty dated her ‘O.C.’ co-star Adam Brody from 2003 to 2006 and in recent years has romanced former ‘Bachelor’ star Nick Viall and ‘Saturday Night Live‘ alum Bill Hader. She was most recently romantically linked with artist Zac La Roc.

Rachel has made a number of candid admissions on her podcast, and previously revealed she wanted to be “manhandled” in the bedroom.

She said: “I like missionary. I’ve learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top.

“But missionary is my favourite. I want to be f****** manhandled.”

Rachel Bilson began her acting journey in 2003 and later landed the role of Summer Roberts on The O.C. She has since the starred in many shows and movies, such as How I Met Your Mother, Nashville, The Last Kiss, Jumper and more.

Must Read: When Henry Cavill Recalled The Superman Audition For Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel Was A Disappointment, Yet The Director Saw Perfection In It, “All I Could Think Was ‘You’re Not Ready'”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News