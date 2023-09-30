Anya Taylor-Joy is set to marry Malcolm McRae in Italy this weekend.

The ‘Queen’s Gambit’ actress and her musician fiancé are reportedly planning to tie the knot on Sunday (10.01.23) in Venice, where they have previously been spotted scouting locations such as Palazzo Pisani-Moretta, a 15th century palace, and Scuola Grande San Giovanni Evangelista di Venezia, a 14th century church.

MailOnline reports that the couple have hired The Wedding Boutique Italy to arrange the wedding.

A source told MailOnline: “Anya and Malcolm are incredibly private and wanted to ensure their wedding was kept away from prying eyes.

“They both love Italy and always dreamed of tying the knot in a beautiful setting surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

“There will be no expense spared and their guests are bound to have an incredible time.”

Anya, 27, and Malcolm, 28, have maintained a long-distance relationship, due to her busy filming schedule and his touring commitments.

Speaking previously to British Vogue, Anya Taylor-Joy said: “Yes, it is [hard], but it’s also kind of great because when you’re together you’re really valuing the time that you have.

“Everyday mundane activities are so full of joy. I love going to the petrol station with him and filling up.”

The Queen’s Gambit star also spoke about how much they have in common, saying: “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby.

“I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading.

“We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time and it works really well.”

Must Read: When Tom Holland Revealed How Zendaya Made Him Realise He Was A ‘Bit Of A D*ck’ Towards Fans Who Approached Him For Pictures, Ugh, Queen For A Reason!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News