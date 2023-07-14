Sir Brian May “regrets” not working with John Lennon. The 75-year-old is best known as the lead guitarist of rock band Queen but would have loved to have worked with fellow music legend John Lennon – who before being shot dead at the age of 40 in 1980 had achieved worldwide fame alongside Ringo Starr, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison as part of The Beatles – and believes the two of them would have got along well.

He told The Guardian: “I very seldom turn down a collaboration. A regret is that I didn’t get the chance to work with John Lennon. The Beatles didn’t always agree, they were always pulling and pushing – a bit like us and Queen – and I think John would be such a stronger pusher and puller. You’d have to work really hard to keep up, to believe in your instincts. I could imagine us hitting it off.”

The ‘We Are the Champions’ rocker went on to add that he would have liked to have been a part of the ‘Hey Jude’ fourpiece even though it may not have been “easy” in their heyday before noting that Brian May felt “sad” watching a recent documentary about the group because it reminded him of things going wrong in his own band.

Asked which other band or era of music he would have liked to have been involved in, Brian May said: “The Beatles, probably. I’m sure it wouldn’t have been easy to be a Beatle, but that incredible level of creativity, I would relate to. I watched a lot of ‘Get Back’ documentary. I got a bit sad watching the first one, because it reminded me of us – sometimes Queen in the studio would be [inhales nervously], ‘Here we are, and things aren’t quite fitting’.

“I felt they were in quite a painful place – but the second one, I felt like they were really finding each other again. It’s a textbook of how to be in a studio. If it wasn’t the Beatles, it could’ve been Led Zeppelin. If they let me in.”

