Priscilla Presley has insisted she did not have s*x with Elvis when she was 14.

The 78-year-old actress was in her early teens when she met the then-24-year-old King of Rock and Roll – who died in 1977 at the age of 42 – and immediately struck up a “connection” with him but has now insisted that although it was “very difficult” for others to understand, she did not get intimate with the Hound Dog singer at that time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Priscilla Presley told Variety: “It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think because I was more of a listener. Elvis would pour his heart out to me in every way in Germany: his fears, his hopes, the loss of his mother — which he never, ever got over. And I was the person who really, really sat there to listen and to comfort him.

Priscilla Presley added, “That was really our connection. Even though I was 14, I was actually a little bit older in life — not in numbers. That was the attraction.

“People think, ‘Oh, it was s*x.’ No, it wasn’t. I never had s*x with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship.”

The Naked Gun star tied the knot with Elvis in 1967 and went on to have Lisa Marie – who died earlier this year at the age of 54 – with him before they divorced in 1973 but admitted she had no idea why the music legend had “so much trust” in her as she explained that she kept schtum about their relationship when she was at school.

Priscilla Presley said: “I didn’t know why he put so much trust in me, but he did. And I never, ever, ever told anyone that I was seeing him, and that was another issue that he loved, is the fact that I never gave him up in any way. I never told anyone at school that I was seeing him.

“So, we built a relationship and then our relationship went on until I left. And it wasn’t because I didn’t love him — he was the love of my life. It was the lifestyle that was so difficult for me, and I think any woman can relate to that. But it didn’t mar our relationship, we still remained very close. And of course, we had our daughter, and I made sure that he saw her all the time. It was like we never left each other.”

Must Read: Ahn Bo Hyun Once Revealed All About His Passionate & Obsessive Kind Of Love & Now We’re Convinced, Jisoo Is One Lucky Girl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News