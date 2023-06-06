Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy last week.

The 33-year-old royal has revealed she and her husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed Ernest George Ronnie – a sibling for two-year-old Ronnie – into the world on 30 May, weighing in at 7lbs 1oz.

The princess shared a close-up photo of the newborn and another of the baby being affectionately stroked by his big brother.

She captioned her post: “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs.”

Eugenie – who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York – went on to explain the origins of the little boy’s name.

She added: “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald.

“Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

News of Ernest’s birth comes just three weeks after Sarah revealed her daughter was due to give birth “any minute now”.

Asked about the baby, Sarah told ‘¡HOLA! TV’: “Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now.”

The ‘Her Heart For A Compass’ author – whose other daughter, Princess Beatrice, has seven-year-old stepson Wolfie and daughter Sienna, 20 months, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi – thinks she is “one of the best” grandparents ever.

Questioned on what she is like as a grandmother, she said: “Well, the thing is, is that I’ve written 48 children’s books and I’ve flown helicopters, Budgie, the helicopter, and Little Red. And so, I’m wanting to actually write a book about a football, now.

“Hence, I’m in the room with footballs and I’m going to write about a bouncy football.

“But anyway, I’m probably one of the best grannies ever. The best abuela ever because I think like a three year old.”

