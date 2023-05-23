Catherine, Princess of Wales, had to decline to autograph children’s artwork at the Chelsea Flower Show. Instead of her signature, Catherine drew trees and flowers on their sketches.

The 41-year-old royal – who has Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and five-year-old Prince Louis with the Prince of Wales – was a surprise guest at the annual garden show on Monday (22.05.23), and had to abide by a longstanding rule that members of the British Royal Family cannot sign their name to prevent forgery.

Catherine is quoted by PEOPLE as telling the students: “I can’t write my name.”

Ruby, seven, got a flower, another young girl got a tree, and a third pupil got a pond with plants. She told one of them: “My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules.”

King Charles, before he was monarch, broke the protocol to sign “Charles 2010” on a piece of paper for flood victims in Cornwall that year. A man asked: “Can I be really cheeky please, sir, and can I have your autograph for my young son Tom? I’m not sure if you do autographs, but it would make his day?”

The then-prince stunned his protection when he asked for someone to find some paper for him to sign and apologised for his shaky handwriting.

This was a very rare case. It has, however, become increasingly common for the royals to take selfies with members of the public.

