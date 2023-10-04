Princess Beatrice will be “grateful” she can support her children if they are “lucky” enough to be dyslexic.

The 35-year-old royal and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi both have dyslexia and though they don’t yet know if daughter Sienna, two, or the 39-year-old architect’s older son, seven-year-old Christopher, aka Wolfie – who he has with Dara Huang – also have the learning disorder, they are thankful they will be able to give them the best support and guidance possible.

Speaking on the ‘Lessons in Dyslexic Thinking’ podcast, Beatrice told host Kate Griggs: “As two dyslexics, we will be figuring out as parents whether or not our children have dyslexia and how best to support them.

“But I think the most important thing that I can do, hopefully, if they are lucky enough to be dyslexic as well, then I feel really grateful that we can help them with resources.”

“Being a part of this community, I think has given me a bit more of an understanding and I’d really like that for all parents.

“So actually bringing the parents into the conversation, I think is really exciting because when a parent does happen to have the news that their child is dyslexic, right now, I don’t think they’re getting the right support.

“We’re still very early days in what we’re achieving together, and it’s really exciting to see how we can do the work to help the parent be the best version of themselves.”

Beatrice feels “lucky” to have dyslexia because the condition “pushes” her to do what she can to raise awareness and help others overcome the “challenges” it can bring.

She said: “Talking about this subject is my favourite thing, because as a dyslexic who’s navigating the kind of mad world we live in, I am so grateful and lucky to have a dyslexic thinking mindset, because it definitely pushes me a little bit further to try and solve some of these challenges and try and help as much as I can.”

The princess – who is the daughter of King Charles’ brother Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York – previously admitted she viewed her condition as a “gift”.

Speaking to Britain’s HELLO! magazine when she was pregnant, she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine online: “My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift. And I think life is a little bit about the moments that make you; it’s the challenges that make you.”

