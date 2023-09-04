Prince Harry was seen cheering from the stands as David Beckham’s US football team Inter Miami took on Los Angeles Football Club.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured in the crowd at LAFC’s BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday night (03.09.23) alongside stars including pop singer/actress Selena Gomez, TV presenter Mario Lopez and actor Owen Wilson who were all there to see the Florida side defeated their West Coast MLS rivals 3-1.

Also present at the match were Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham’s son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz. However, Prince Harry’s wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex did not attend.

The royal couple had a busy weekend as they were previously pictured in the audience for Beyonce’s concert at the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles on Friday night (01.09.23). They watched the show from a private box and Meghan was pictured dancing to the singer’s hits alongside her mum Doria Ragland. However, snaps from the gig appear to show Harry looking less impressed with the music as he stood next to his wife with his hands in his trouser pockets.

Harry is due to fly to Europe later in the week as he’s scheduled to attend an event for the charity WellChild in London on September 7 before heading to Germany for this year’s Invictus Games which take place in Dusseldorf over eight days from September 9.

Meghan is expected to miss the event’s opening ceremony but she’s believed to be planning to join her husband later in the trip and attend the closing ceremony with him.

The couple’s pal Omid Scobie previously posted about their plans on social media, writing: “A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ‘delighted to be attending’ the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf next month. Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They’ll both be at the closing ceremony.”

