Prince Harry and Meghan Marke, Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently caught in a road rage. A spokesperson for the 38-year-old duke and the 41-year-old duchess previously claimed that they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase” after attending an awards ceremony in New York, and the royals continue to “insist” that they haven’t exaggerated their recollections of the night.

The source said: “They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the US after stepping down as senior members of the royal family – were not be swayed by the reaction to the incident in New York.

The source explained: “As far as staying out of sight and being scared to show their faces, that’s not going to happen. [This has] just strengthened their resolve to keep standing up for themselves and speaking out when they feel wronged.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used a New York taxi after leaving the awards show. Cab driver Sukhcharn Singh – who goes by the name Sonny – previously suggested that their claims might have been exaggerated. He told the BBC: “New York is the safest place to be – there’s police stations, cops on every corner.”

On the other hand, a spokesperson for the couple claimed that they were involved in a “near catastrophic car chase”. The spokesperson said: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety.”

