The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Prince Archie turned 4 on 6 May. The young royal and his parents were delighted when Jennifer Blevins and her partner Martin, who co-own Mad Dogs + Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito, California, chose a special gift, and hand delivered it to the family’s nearby home, along with some flowers for former ‘Suits’ star Meghan.

Jennifer told People magazine: “He went and he got one of our little specialised kids’ bikes — they’re really nice little bikes — and he’s like, ‘This one’s perfect, it’s got training wheels.’

“And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna bike over and take it to their house.’”

Security came out from behind the gate at the property and asked Martin if he’d been invited to the house by Prince Harry and his wife. Jennifer laughed, “He said, ‘I’m just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift.”

After running an on-site check on Martin, he was allowed to leave the card and gifts, and then this week, the couple received a surprise delivery to the store. Jennifer said, “A courier came by our little shop on Coast Village Road and he dropped off that letter. I was making a joke, I said, ‘It better be a thank you letter,’ and it really was! I wasn’t expecting that. I had no idea.”

She continued, “It was so thoughtful because, you know, they took the time to write something personal and not just a generic thank you.” The letter was sent from Harrison Colcord from the couple’s office.

The bike firm shared it on Instagram, and it read: “On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise.”

But Jennifer admitted she and Martin were in shock when they received the letter.

She said: “Every celebrity in that town has bought bikes from us, and they all come through there. None of them sent a thank you letter.”

