Jana Kramer has been “listening to [her] body” throughout her latest pregnancy.

The 39-year-old singer recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with fiance Allan Russell, and Jana has revealed that she’s overhauled her wellness routine since becoming pregnant.

Jana Kramer – who already has Jace, four, and Jolie, seven, with her ex-husband Mike Caussin – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I’ve been really sick to my stomach, so it’s been challenging, but I’m just listening to my body and what it needs.”

Asked what her new routine involves, Jana replied: “I love to be outside and to take walks. I also have been loving a five-ten minute meditation. It shuts the noise off and just helps rebalance the day.”

Earlier this month, Jana Kramer revealed that she considered surrogacy before she became pregnant.

Speaking on her ‘Whine Down’ podcast, Jana Kramer shared: “I said, ‘We can do IVF and surrogate it,’ but then I miss out on having that, enjoying that pregnancy with someone I know is being faithful and loves me and experiencing that and to have that moment that it should have always been. So I fought with myself about it.”

Jana ultimately concluded that she didn’t “need” to have another child.

Jana Kramer said: “I have two beautiful, healthy children. I don’t need another one.”

Prior to that, Jana doubted whether she’d be able to have another child, after previously suffering heart-breaking miscarriages.

The singer told PEOPLE: “I’ve had miscarriages, so I didn’t even know if it was possible.

“I’m like, yes, it’d be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man. It would be the silver lining with everything that happened, but I’d always get kind of down about it because I didn’t know if I was capable of carrying a pregnancy again.

“I was like, well, I’m going to be 40 in December, so I was like, we have one month to try. Literally one month.”

