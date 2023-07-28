Madonna says she feels like the “Luckiest Star in the world” as she can dance again. The Queen of Pop, 64, has been resting at her New York home after she was hospitalised last month – sparking the cancellation of her ‘Celebration Tour’ and has now given fans her second update of July on her health.

Dancing in a video while wearing shades, she captioned the clip: “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!”

The video showed her wiggling her bum to her 1984 hit ‘Lucky Star’ before she turned to face the camera and continue grooving before lowering her shades to peer into the lens.

Madonna shared the video on her Instagram account and added in her caption: “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!”

The singer also wished her debut album ‘Madonna’ a happy 40th birthday and added four star emojis.

Celebrities were quick to fill her comments section with well-wishes, with Andy Cohen, 55, saying: “There she is!!!!!.”

The Weeknd, 33, wrote along a golden mic emoji: “You dropped this,” while Diplo, 44, added: “Still my favorite album ever.”

Earlier in July Madonna told fans she was on the “road to recovery”.

She said on her Instagram: “Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement.

“I have felt your love. I’m on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children.

“My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

“I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!”

Madonna was found unresponsive towards the end of June, and insiders later claimed to RadarOnline she was treated with a shot that is often used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose.

But the outlet went on to insist there was nothing to suggest the ‘Like a Virgin’ hitmaker had been using drugs and that the treatment is also used to “reverse acute septic shock in patients”, which is thought to have been the cause of her collapse.

An insider told Us Weekly about mum-of-six Madonna’s recovery: “Although Madonna is looking forward to getting back to work as soon as possible, she’s also taking her recovery seriously and isn’t going to rush anything because she is focused on her health above all else.

“She has an incredible support system around her and appreciates all the love she’s received. It’s a work in progress but she’s feeling confident and better every day.”

Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary was the first to break the news of her health condition, and he took to Instagram on 28 June to explain to fans all her commitments would be “paused” for the foreseeable future.

He said: “On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

