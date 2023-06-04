Jessie J met her new partner just weeks after suffering a miscarriage. The pop star who is now thought to be dating basketballer Chanan Safir Colman, lost a baby in November 2021 but became a mother for the first time in April.

She took to social media after “struggling” to keep details of her relationship private as she thanked her partner for giving her some of the “best gifts” of her life.

Jessie J wrote on Instagram: “I struggle to keep things private. I think if you know me you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for just myself. I think if you you know me you know that. Lol. I want to protect people. I love and keep it for just my self And then so often I think f*** it because life is short [and] I don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door you can’t close it.”

She continued, But I met this man weeks after my miscarriage in 2021 and Like a beam of light, he lit up my dark days. It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during. Grateful doesn’t cut it. He has given me many of the best gifts in my life.”

The ‘Price Tag‘ hitmaker went on to add that her new partner wouldn’t get go of her hand during the birthing process and admitted that she wouldn’t have been able to get through it without him.

Jessie concluded her post saying “He didn’t let go of my hand [during childbirth] and I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him. The calm to my crazy. The peace to my fear. The Daddy to my baby. Thank you.”

Jessie J was also diagnosed with Meniere’s disease, a condition that affects your inner ear and can give you vertigo as well as lead to deafness. She took a break from singing owing to her health conditions.

