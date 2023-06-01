‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star Sergio Calderon has died aged 77. The actor, who also starred in ‘Men In Black’, died of natural causes in Los Angeles on Wednesday (31.05.23.)

Calderon’s career spanned six decades, and he starred in more than 40 Hollywood movies after making the move from his native Mexico.

Sergio Calderon made his on-screen debut in 1970, when he starred in ‘The Bridge in the Jungle’, shot in his homeland.