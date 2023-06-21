Pharrell Williams has described his Louis Vuitton debut as “love at first sight”.

The 50-year-old music star was appointed as the new Men’s Creative Director in February and his first collection is set to be revealed during the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.

The ‘Happy’ singer recently launched his first campaign as creative director, which features a pregnant Rihanna, and has promised his spring 2024 collection, which was showcased on Tuesday (20.06.23) night on the Pont Neuf bridge in the French capital, will be a “crazy show”.

Speaking to WWD, Pharrell Williams said: “It’s like love at first sight. LV is for Louis Vuitton, but it’s also for lovers, you know: lovers of the moment, lovers of detail, lovers of this time and people who want to absolutely squeeze the best out of life, down to the last drop.”

The 13-time Grammy winner is still in disbelief at being chosen as the first global music star to take the reigns at the luxury fashion house. Pharrell was unexpectedly appointed after the death of his predecessor Virgil Abloh – who passed away from cancer in November 2021.

Pharrell Williams said: “Every day, I gotta pinch myself because it’s an appointment, and I was chosen. What would you do? Right? Like, you know, you get to come in here with the world’s greatest house; dare I say, unlimited resources. I hardly ever hear ‘no,’ and when I do, it’s always for a real constructive reason, and then I’m given an opportunity to do something even bigger, even greater. This has been nothing but a gift.”

Louis Vuitton chairman and chief executive officer Pietro Beccari said on the most highly anticipated show of the year: “Pharrell is unveiling the collection piece by piece, because it is already 20 days that he wears [items from] the show. He’s impatient and I said, ‘He’s the client, right? So that’s it.’”

