Pete Davidson’s girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders is said to be standing by him during his latest reported rehab stint.

The comic, 29, who has admitted to spending years battling depression, is said to be getting treatment after struggling with borderline personality disorder and PTSD, and sources say the actress, 27, and her family are being “supportive” of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star.

An insider also told Page Six: “He is good. Pete Davidson is a big believer in mental health and therapy. When there is down time in his schedule, he works on himself.”

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders met in 2021 on the set of their film ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ and were first romantically linked in 2022.

It was reported by Page Six on Wednesday (28.06.23) he is back in rehab.

Sources told the outlet he is being treated at the same Pennsylvania facility where his close friend John Mulaney, 40, sought help for drink and drugs issues.

An insider said: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.

“Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The friend added the comic, who was aged seven when he lost his firefighter dad Scott in the 9/11 terrorist attacks is on a “well deserved break” so he can “focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues”.

The claim comes after Pete Davidson was forced to apologise to the head of animal charity PETA for leaving a foul-mouthed rant on her answer phone.

He was also charged this month with one count of reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

Pete’s other troubles have included was at the wheel of a Mercedes with Chase in the passenger seat in March when he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a house – which has now been demolished.

The comic told radio host Charlemagne Tha God, 44, in 2020: “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.”

