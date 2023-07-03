Pete Davidson joked that the Ferry he bought with Colin Jost will be a “lifelong problem”.

The 29-year-old former ‘SNL‘ star and the staff writer for the late-night NBC sketch comedy show, 41, decided to buy the Staten Island ferry boat last year on a whim, and now they have major plans in place to turn it into a multi-use venue docked in New York and Miami in the future.

Appearing on the ‘Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers’ podcast, Pete Davidson revealed: “We just got all the plans built, and we had them do one of those computer-generated, ‘show you what it could be’ type things, and now we’re out to a few people.

“And it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Pete Davidson continued: “There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue, there’ll be a movie theatre.

“Colin called me and he was like, ‘Hey can you hop on this call about the ferry?’ and I was like ‘We’re still doing that thing?’”

Pete Davidson added: “We jokingly named it the Titanic 2 on the LLC when we had to buy it.

“I can’t take full credit for that.”

Pete said: “I’m just glad it’s not turned to scrap or whatever. It’s actually funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin.”

The ‘King of Staten Island’ star – who is said to be in rehab seeking help after years of battling PTSD and borderline personality disorder – claimed the pair were high when they made the purchase.

Pete Davidson told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

However, Colin Jost rebutted this claim.

He quipped on Instagram: “Is it worse that I was actually stone-cold sober when we bought the ferry?

“We’re excited to prove the non-believers wrong.

“You’re going to be BEGGING to get on this ferry in two years. Mark my words.”

Pete had also joked that he wanted the boat to disappear.

The actor quipped: “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f*** out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

Pete and Colin previously discussed their bizarre purchase during an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in early 2022.

The comedians confessed at the time that they didn’t have any long-term plans for their purchase.

Pete said: “Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea.”

Colin added: “Yes, it’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.”

