Pete Davidson and Colin Jost “were very stoned a year ago” when they bought a ferry. The 29-year-old comedian and Colin, 40, decided to buy a boat last year – but Pete now admits that he has “no idea” what to do with it.

Pete joked that he now wants the boat to disappear. The actor – who voices a character in ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ – quipped: “Hopefully it turns into a Transformer and gets the f*** out of there so I can stop paying for it!”

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I have no idea what’s going on with that thing. Me and Colin were very stoned a year ago and bought a ferry. And we’re figuring it out.”

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost previously discussed their boat during an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’ in early 2022. The comedians confessed at the time that they didn’t have any long-terms plans for their purchase.

Pete said: “Hey! We bought a ferry, the windowless van of the sea.” Colin added: “Yes, it’s very exciting. We thought the whole thing through.” Meanwhile, Pete previously admitted to being surprised by the level of interest in his personal life.

Pete Davidson has dated the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale in recent years, and Pete confessed to being shocked by the response to those romances. During an appearance on the ‘Real Ones with Jon Bernthal’ podcast, he shared: “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people.

“I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like ten people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy. But to some people it seems very interesting.”

