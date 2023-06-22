Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have named their son Rio. The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professionals announced on Sunday (18.06.23) they had welcomed their second child into the world, and now they have offered fans a glimpse at the tot and revealed further details about his birth.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: “Rio John Chmerkovskiy. “Born~6.18.2023. 8.6 oz and thriving! We are overjoyed to share our baby boy with all of you.(sic).”

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy added their elder son Shai, six, “is already the best big brother” The post concluded: “We all feel very complete. Life is good XO.(sic)”

Peta Murgatroyd later admitted they decided on their little one’s new name “at the last minute”. The 36-year-old dancer told PEOPLE magazine: “We loved Rio, which we came upon at the last minute.

“It’s a perfect complement to our long surname!”

Peta added that she and her 43-year-old husband opted for “something easy” to go along with Shai, while his middle name is a nod to her late father, Derek John, who passed away in December 2022.

She said: “We also wanted something easy to say with Shai.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy first announced the arrival of his bundle of joy on Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day. He wrote on social media: “Happy Father’s Day to me! #MadeInPeta.”

However, adding to their family has not always been simple as Peta opened up about their fertility hardship – including three miscarriages – and getting pregnant just before her “second round of IVF”.

Announcing her pregnancy, she previously wrote on Instagram: “It brings me immense joy to finally announce that @maksimc and I are expecting our Chmerkovskiy #2. After 2 years of constant struggle and heartache, 3 miscarriages and a failed embryo transfer…we have a healthy bun in the oven :)) It was a shock to all of us and we found out right before I was going in for my second round of IVF.”

