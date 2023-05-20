Penny Lancaster had a “lump in [her] throat and had to keep “pinching” herself while on duty during King Charles’ coronation.

The 52-year-old former model never expected to be involved in such a prestigious occasion when she signed up to be a special constable and she had a great time interacting with the crowds as she stood guard on the streets of London.

Penny Lancaster told HELLO! magazine: “It was absolutely fabulous. I had a lump in my throat and every so often, I had to pinch myself. In my wildest dreams, I never imagined I’d get that opportunity when I signed up to be a special constable. It’s something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

Penny Lancaster continued, “The royal family brings so much to our country and I’m so proud to be British and to serve in the role that I have… My duty was to engage with the crowd in front of me, have fun and keep an eye out for anything unusual.”

She added, “There were four generations, from grandparents and people who said they’d been there for the Queen’s coronation to toddlers on their fathers’ shoulders. It was lovely and it brought everyone together, crossing that divide between the public and the police. Everyone was in it together and it really shone through that day.”

But one down side of the day was the weather. Penny Lancaster laughed: “I was standing in a puddle all day and the rim of my hat kept filling with rain, so I kept having to tip my head forward to empty it. Every so often, a big drop of rain would fall from the tree above and down my neck. It was like being hit with a water pistol.”

