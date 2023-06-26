Paul O’Grady’s husband didn’t leave the house for nearly three months after the presenter died.

The ‘For the Love of Dogs’ host passed away in March aged 67 and Andre Portasio – who wed the Lily Savage star in 2017 – admitted he is still “digesting” the shock death of his spouse but is taking his grief one day at a time.

Andre Portasio talked about Paul O’Grady and told the Daily Star Sunday: “I am trying to take it day by day and cope with it. At the moment I am coping.

“It was such a shock for me to lose him. It was a shock to all of us. It was so unexpected. I am still digesting it all.”

Speaking at the British LGBT Awards on Friday (23.06.23) – where he collected an award on behalf of Paul – he added: “I have kept myself to myself since Paul died. This is the first day that I actually left home.

“But I came here for a good cause. Paul is a trailblazer and always defended LGBT rights. I just had to be here.”

The ballet dancer has been left touched by the outpouring of love and support from fans since Paul died.

He said: “I spent 17 years with Paul and I know the wonderful person that he was. But it wasn’t until his death that I realised how much he affected, inspired and touched people.

“I have received so many letters. There have been thousands. I am still trying to reply to them all three months on.

“And people are still going to his grave to leave things. I am amazed how someone can touch people in the way he did. And it wasn’t just humans… every animal he met too!”

Andre hopes his late husband’s legacy will be his kind and generous nature.

He said, “One thing I’ve learned with him is one must be kind, be generous and also be yourself. And I hope that’s how he will be remembered.”

