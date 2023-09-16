Paul Dano Took 70-80 Takes For The Final Scene Between Him & Robert Pattinson In 'The Batman' - Deets Inside

Paul Dano used “70 or 80 takes” for the Riddler’s final confrontation with Batman in 2022’s ‘The Batman’.

Director Matt Reeves revealed perfectionist Paul took two days and a huge number of takes to get the scene with Robert Pattinson (Batman / Bruce Wayne) exactly right.

He told The Guardian: “Paul loves doing a lot of takes, as do I. We took two days on the final scene between him and Robert Pattinson as Batman. We must have easily done 70 or 80 takes. Paul loves exploring. He’s obsessive that way.”

And, Paul Dano, 39, kept Matt on his toes by changing up scenes at the last minute.

Matt Reeves explained: “There were all these moments as the Riddler where he’d be tickled by something and then fly into a rage, and you never knew from take to take where that switch would come. I’d be sitting there with the headphones on, trying to stifle my laughter because he’d always do something surprising. Paul would ask me: ‘Was that crazy? Was that too much?’ I’d say: ‘No it’s fantastic. Let’s do another.’”

Meanwhile, Paul Dano also admitted he finds it strange to now be considered an elder on set but he is enjoying sharing his advice with younger stars.

He said: “I’m glad I’ve graduated to a new class of character. The work has to meet your life in some way. It’s offering you something you need somehow. It’s really a trip to have been the 18-year-old on movie sets and to now have 18-year-olds asking you questions, and you’re the adult.”

