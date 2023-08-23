Patricia Clarkson doesn’t regret not getting married or having children.

Although the 63-year-old actress admitted there was a time when she considered having kids, she decided she didn’t want to devote her life to motherhood and doesn’t regret choosing to be unattached.

Speaking on iHeartPodcast’s ‘Table for Two’ with Bruce Bozzi, Patricia said: “My mother said, ‘Patty, I just don’t want you to wake up at 50 and be unhappy.’ I woke up at 50 in stilettos and a thong. I’ve had a great s*xy-a** life.

“And it’s not that my whole life is that. I love being an aunt, I love being a sister, I love being a daughter, I love being a great best friend. I’m a very good friend, I think. It’s not what I wanted to define me because I didn’t want to fail.

“I’m fine failing as an actor. I didn’t want to fail at being a parent.”

Patricia who describes herself as a “single, straight Southern woman who never married and never had children” admitted she wanted to focus on her career.

She said: “I have so many sisters who have beautiful children, and they now have beautiful children. I love being an aunt, I love it more than— probably more than acting, which is odd. They’re on par. But I’m telling you, these are gorgeous children, but that doesn’t have to define every woman.

“I made a big choice, but I knew it when I was young. [I considered getting married and having kids] “with this one artist I dated when I was like 38.

“I had a window to have a child, but [at] the end of the day I loved working, and I grew up with great parents who sacrificed everything for me. And you have to really be committed to having children. You have to be a great parent, and I was afraid I couldn’t be.”

