Patricia Arquette’s new movie has been inspired by Hunter S Thompson. The 55-year-old actress is making her directorial debut with a film adaptation of ‘Gonzo Girl.’ The film will be based on the novel by Cheryl Della Prieta.

Patricia has now revealed that the movie has actually been inspired by the legendary writer, who died in February 2005, aged 67. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patricia Arquette told Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, “I always loved Hunter S Thompson, and it’s inspired by his spirit and him. It’s different, also. It’s fiction, it’s based on a book. But I love Hunter S Thompson, and I love that world, and I loved the ‘90s growing up as a young woman.”

Gonzo Girl centers on a young woman and the struggles that she faces as she begins her life after college. The movie stars the likes of Camila Morrone and Willem Dafoe, and explores a range of different themes.

Patricia Arquette added, “I like this idea that it was some kind of a mix between a ‘90s movie and the ‘60s, kind of ‘70s world of Walker Reade’s character. I like this coming-of-age of this young woman – drugs, sex, rock and roll, creativity, writing, all of that – and how it’s so fun, and then once you crash and burn, it’s really ugly.”

Discussing the themes of Gonzo Girl, the actress-turned-director said: “Co-dependency, addiction, writer’s block, all of these different kinds of themes – beauty as currency, how it is as a codependent to kind of have blurred lines and boundaries and put your self-esteem into everyone else and how that pays off. And it doesn’t, it’s not a pretty picture.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Steve Harvey Was Homeless & His Wife Majorie Elaine Offered Her Home While They Were First Dating, “I Only Wish He’d Told Me What Was Really Going On With Him…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News