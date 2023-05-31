Patrice Evra dressed as Tina Turner to pay tribute to the late music icon.

The former Manchester United player, 42, put on a wig and circular red-tinted sunglasses to sing along to Tina’s ‘Simply the Best’ in the hope he would “make people smile” after the singer’s death was announced on 24 May after she passed away from natural causes at her Swiss compound with her second husband Erwin Bach, 67, by her side.

He captioned the clip, which also featured him making a heart sign with his hands: “R.I.P. Tina. I hope this video makes you smile @TinaTurner.”

Patrice said in a passionate speech in the video after his singalong that appeared to reference Tina’s famous resilience, “I swear the weeks are getting wide and wide. But you know what, it’s Monday baby.

“You know in life, people will say you’re not good enough for them. But make sure it’s good enough for you.

“Praise yourself. Love yourself. It’s not being arrogant. If you’re not happy with yourself all you want to make other people happy.

“So that’s why you share that crazy energy. My mum always told me, ‘Patrice, the more you give, the more you receive.’”

Tina’s dramatic ups and downs included a litany of health woes including a stroke in 2013 and kidney issues so severe she needed husband Erwin to donate one of his kidneys to her in a life-saving operation in 2017.

She was also left with PTSD after enduring years of beatings, verbal and mental abuse and violent sex from her cheating, vicious first husband and former music partner Ike Turner, who died aged 76 in 2007.

Tributes for Tina have also poured in from famous faces including Sir Tom Jones, 82, who hailed the ‘Private Dancer’ singer a “one of a kind talent”.

Sir Mick Jagger, 79, said on Twitter, “I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

“She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her.”

Beyoncé, 41, called Tina “my beloved queen” after her passing, while Dolly Parton, 77, said, “Now she’s rollin’ rollin’ rollin’ on to glory. Roll on Tina. We will always love you! Dolly.”

Gloria Gaynor, 79, Jennifer Hudson, 41, Halle Berry, 56, and Viola Davis, 57, and Tina’s old friend Oprah Winfrey, 69, have also paid tribute.

Lizzo, 35, yelled at her fans a series of times during her gig in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday (24.05.23), “There wouldn’t be no rock ’n’ roll without Tina Turner!

“Today, we lost an icon and I haven’t allowed myself to be sad. I haven’t allowed myself to cry. I don’t want to right now because I’d much rather celebrate the incredible legend Tina Turner is.

“As a black girl in a rock band, I would not exist if it were not for the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

