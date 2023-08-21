Paris Hilton has turned down so many opportunities since becoming a mother.

The 42-year-old DJ-and-businesswoman has Phoenix, seven months, with her husband Carter Reum, and she admitted it’s really hard to “balance” her hectic work schedule with being a mom, which is why she isn’t taking on as much work.

She told Us Weekly: “It’s definitely a lot to balance it all.

“I love what I do so much, but my baby is my top priority.”

“I’m saying no to so many things because I want to be able to spend as much time with my son as possible.”

“He’s my little angel.”

Asked what she has learned about being a mom so far, she replied: “Just that moms are superheroes.”

“It’s the hardest job of all, but it’s the most rewarding.”

And Paris is already keen to add to her brood.

She said: “I can’t wait to have a sister for Phoenix.”

However, she’s eyeing a cookbook after her popular Netflix series ‘Cooking With Paris’.

Asked if it’s on the cards, the ‘Paris in Love’ star said: “Yes. I’ve actually been planning it.”

“On my show, I loved to add sparkles and rainbows and just like made it really Paris-ized.”

“So I’d love to do a book like that. (sic)”

For now, though she has various other projects.

She said: “With my iHeart partnership, I have my podcasts and season two of ‘Trapped in Treatment’ [will be out] this fall, which is around all my advocacy

“I’m also really excited about my new cookware line, which will debut in Walmart and on Amazon this fall.”

