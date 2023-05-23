Paris Hilton Mourns The Death Of Her Paw-Dorable Friend 'Harajuku B*tch': "She Lived A Long, Beautiful & Iconic Life..."

Paris Hilton’ has been left heartbroken over the death of her dog.

The 42-year-old socialite – who has five-month-old son Phoenix with husband Carter Reum – is filled with “immense pain” after her 23-year-old canine companion, Harajuku B****, passed away but she will always cherish their time together.

Paris Hilton wrote on Instagram: “Today, my heart breaks as I say goodbye to my precious chihuahua, Harajuku B****.

Paris Hilton added, “For an incredible 23 years, she filled my life with so much love, loyalty, and unforgettable moments.

“She lived a long, beautiful and iconic life, surrounded by love until her final peaceful slumber. Words cannot express the immense pain I’m feeling right now.

Paris Hilton added, “She was more than just a pet; she was family to me, a loyal friend who was always by my side through every twist and turn life brought my way.

“From the glitz and glamour to the quiet moments behind the scenes, she was always there, a tiny ball of love, brightening up even the darkest of days.

“We shared so many memories, laughter, and tears.”

Paris Hilton vowed she will never forget her dog or the mark she made on her life.

She added: “Rest peacefully, my sweet darling. Thank you for blessing my life with your unconditional love.

“You will forever be my little angel, forever missed, and forever loved.

“You may be physically gone, but the imprint of your pawprints on my life will never fade.

“Rest gently, sweet friend, knowing that you will be cherished and missed always. Love and miss you forever #TheOG Queen. #RIP (sic)”

The tragic news comes eight months after one of Paris Hilton’s other dogs, Diamond Baby, went missing and was believed to have been taken by coyotes.

And the ‘Stars Are Blind’ hitmaker admitted the earlier loss made Harajuku B****’s death even harder to take.

She wrote in the comments of her post: ” I am in so much pain that I am in shock. I had her so long, I can’t believe that she’s gone. First Dino baby missing and now this, I’m just so devastated.”

