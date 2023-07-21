Paris Hilton feels “lucky” to be married to Carter Reum. The 42-year-old star and Carter tied the knot back in 2021, and Paris has revealed that she’s still loving life as a married woman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The blonde beauty – who has Phoenix, six months, with Carter – told PEOPLE: “He’s just the best – he’s so cute. I feel so lucky to have just such a loving and supportive husband, and he’s the most incredible father to our son.”

Paris admits that her “heart melts” whenever she watches Carter interact with their baby boy. She shared: “He has such a big heart and is so kind.” Paris also revealed that she’s preparing for a “little summer vacation” in Europe with her husband. She said: “My husband and I are going to go on a boat through Europe and just be together on this beautiful catamaran I love.”

In May, Paris admitted that she’s found motherhood to be “the most incredible experience” of her life. The reality star took to social media to celebrate Mother’s Day, and to reflect on her own “beautiful journey” so far.

The ‘House of Wax‘ star wrote on Instagram: “So excited to be celebrating my first Mothers Day with my little angel baby Phoenix. Being a mom is the most incredible experience I have ever had. It’s a love that cannot be put into words, a feeling that I never knew existed until I held my little prince in my arms. Watching him grow and learn every single day brings me so much happiness and fills my heart with so much love. [tears and hearts emojis] (sic)”

Paris also paid tribute to her own mom in the heartfelt message. The American singer said: “My mom is my biggest inspiration and the original queen of my heart. She has always been there for me, through the ups and downs, and has taught me the true meaning of strength and love.”

Must Read: When Johnny Depp Called Donald Trump A ‘Brat’ Revealing His Experience Of Impersonating The Former US President In A Parody Movie: “It’s Not Just About Being A Rich Kid…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News