Paris Hilton needs a team of five people to get her looking glamorous. The socialite gave her fans a glimpse into the preparation for her very first concert in Los Angeles that showed the lengths that the diva goes to to look her best.

Paris released a self-titled debut album in 2006 but had not performed a full concert live until she played at the Fonda Theater earlier this month.

Paris Hilton captioned her post: “Sometimes glamming can be just as crazy as the actual show Grateful for my amazing team who makes all the magic happen. Feeling like a #SuperHero! #SummerOfSliving#Sliving #IconsOnly

Love you @EduardoPonceHair(hair) @GlamTechStevenT (makeup) @FlaviaLanini (Lymphatic drainage) @BritneyTokyo @ByTouko (nails)”

Paris Hilton took the time to thank everybody who had been involved in her landmark performance making her dream to be a pop star happen. She said: “I cannot express enough gratitude for this incredible team who helped my pop star dreams come to life! It was everything I ever dreamed of and more!

“Everyone’s hard work, dedication and passion towards this project is so appreciated. It was one of the best and most iconic experiences of my life! Each of you are so special to me, and none of this could have happened without you. Love you all!”

Paris performed tracks from the record including ‘Stars Are Blind’, ‘Turn It Up’ and ‘Nothing in this World’.

