Rachel Winters feels inspired by “talented” fellow DJ Paris Hilton.

The model-turned-DJ started out in front of the cameras before turning her hand to music back in 2020 and she says Paris – who made her DJ debut back in 2012 – has mastered the art of being an all-rounder in the entertainment industry.

She told Maxim magazine: “From modelling to activism and now DJing, Paris Hilton does it all. After watching her documentary [‘This Is Paris], I gained a new appreciation for her as a talented and inspiring individual who has built an incredible personal brand.”

Rachel also spoke about her own move from modelling into the world of DJ – insisting they couldn’t be more different.

She said: “It’s really interesting to enter a scene predominately run by men since modelling is quite the opposite. In recent years, there has been a shift with more female DJs making their way into the scene and it’s exciting to witness this and be a part of this change.”

Looking to the future, Rachel says she’s taking more of an interest in music production and making new connections in the industry. She also confessed her dream is to walk the runway in a catwalk show for Chanel and then DJ at the afterparty.

She shared a copy of the interview with her almost 60,000 followers on Instagram and insisted she feels thankful to be able to talk about her life and goals.

Rachel wrote: “Grateful for the opportunity to share a little bit more about how my life and career have grown in the past few years. thank you to everyone who has been involved in my journey – this is only the beginning.”

