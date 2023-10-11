Paloma Faith has suggested she ended her marriage after husband Leyman Lahcine was unfaithful.

The ‘Only Love Can Hurt Like This’ singer – who has daughters aged five and two with the artist – insisted life with her would never be “boring” but she’s not “perfect” either and hinted her former spouse’s wandering eye led to their relationship ending last year.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I’ll never be perfect so if that’s what you want, go find someone else that you’ll cheat on. Be boring.

“It’s never boring with me. Maybe annoying, maybe irritating, maybe stressful. But not boring.”

Paloma‘s new single ‘How You Leave A Man’ also referenced Leyman’s alleged infidelity.

She said: “He’ll know when you change your locks and your number, he’s sleeping with people unknown.”

And the 42-year-old star admitted she had to “ask permission” to use some of the lines on her new album ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’.

She laughed: “It’s funny, empowered, but also a bit tongue-in-cheek. I like to laugh at my own expense all the time.”

Asked if Leyman has heard the record, she said: “Some of it. I sort of had to ask permission.”

The end of her marriage was a major influence on the album and Paloma joked she is selling “the agony as a commodity”.

She said: “In the last few years I’ve come closer to failure, to despair, to grief and loss than ever in my life. I had a choice.

“I could disappear into my melancholy or I wear it as a badge of honour.”

“The album is about taking responsibility for your own happiness.”

“The track listing runs chronologically through the course of a long-term relationship breakdown that involves children, because that’s a very different experience to the cut-and-runs of youth.”

“It feels like my most personal work. I basically sell the agony as a commodity.”

“It’s like, ‘The last few years have been really awful’, then going, ‘Let’s put a cherry on top of that s***’. That’s why I called it ‘The Glorification Of Sadness’.”

But the ‘New York’ hitmaker doesn’t want to portray herself as a “victim”.

She said: “Quite often women are singing about themselves as victims when it comes to breaking up and it’s quite celebrated.

“But I was like, ‘I don’t really relate to that, I don’t want to send that message out’.

“I want to say we are strong, we are in command of our own happiness and we are going to be brave and sometimes make mistakes. But done with our heads held high.”

Despite her candid nature, Paloma is careful about what she says about Leyman – who she married in 2017 after four years together – because of their children.

She said: “It’s a different feeling having kids and knowing they’ll read about it in 10 years.

“I have to be respectful of that because when they’re older they might say, ‘F*** you’.”

