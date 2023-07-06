Ozzy Osbourne got so high on drugs he thought he was swimming in the sea when he was still on the beach.

The Black Sabbath frontman, 74, whose battle with drink and drug addiction started in the 1970s, had the psychedelic experience when he swallowed pills with bandmate Geezer Butler, 73, on a break from recording one of their albums.

Bassist and Black Sabbath lyricist Geezer said in his memoir ‘Into the Void – From Birth to Black Sabbath and Beyond’: “A girl called Carol offered me and Ozzy something called psilocybin. We, of course, accepted.

“I was seeing skeletons. Ozzy thought he was swimming in the sea but was flailing away in the sand, like a stranded turtle.”

Geezer has revealed a string of outrageous stories about Ozzy in his book, including how the former wildman – who is now fighting a form of Parkinson’s – had an outrageous party piece where he could “defecate at will”.

Geezer said he found out about Ozzy’s ‘skill’ early in their career after a promoter refused to give them their full fee for a gig.

He revealed: “As we were loading our gear into the van, Ozzy pulled down his pants, crouched on the bonnet of the promoter’s Jaguar and left one of his trademark calling cards.

“He did a great big turd on the bonnet, at will, and then we scarpered.

“He refined his talent as the years went by. On future American tours he’d s*** in hotel ice machines.”

Another of Geezer’s stomach-churning stories about Ozzy in his autobiography was that the singer served his Black Sabbath bandmates curry with his smelly socks in the pot.

He said: “Ozzy’s signature dish was curry. One time, we were eating dinner and (drummer) Bill (Ward) suddenly pushed his plate away and started retching.

“Ozzy had taken one of his filthy, sweaty socks off, put it on Bill’s plate, covered it in rice and poured curry over the top.

“Bill could quite easily have been the first person in history to be killed by sock poisoning because Ozzy didn’t change his very often.”

