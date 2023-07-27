Ozzy Osbourne is battling through his health issues and recently had a filter removed from his artery.

The Black Sabbath frontman – who suffers from a rare form of Parkinson’s and last year underwent life-altering surgery to remove and realign a series of pins in his neck and back from a 2003 quad biking accident is desperate to get on with [his] life but recently underwent another medical procedure after the threat of blood clots hitting his major organs was reduced.

Speaking on his ‘Ozzy Speaks’ SiriusXM channel, he said: “I’m battling through, like, for instance last Monday, I went to have a filter removed. When I had the blood clots in my legs, they put a filter in your artery to stop the blood clots going to your heart and your brain. It sounds worse than it is. So, on Monday I went to have it removed.”

He continued, “The blood clots have jammed you all up. It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing f*cking done so I can go get on with my life. The ‘Paranoid’ hitmaker admitted he is in constant pain. He added: “I feel like a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest. The only thing I’ve got that keeps me going is making records. But I can’t do that forever. I gotta get out there. I’m still in constant pain. I do the best I can to stay away from the pain medication.”

The 74-year-old rocker’s health update was his first since he cancelled his performance at the Power Trip Festival in California in October, which would have been his first gig in five years. Announcing the painful decision earlier this month, he said in a statement: “As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October.

He said, “My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward. Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years.”

