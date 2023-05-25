Tom Pelphrey has found parenthood to be the “most beautiful thing ever”.

The 40-year-old actor has revealed that he’s loving life with Kaley Cuoco and their daughter Matilda, who was born on March 30.

Speaking about his experience of parenthood, Tom told PEOPLE: “It’s amazing. It’s heaven, it’s challenging at times. It’s the most beautiful thing ever.”

The ‘Ozark‘ star feels “grateful” to be going through the experience with Kaley, 37, by his side.

He said: “I’m so grateful to have a partner who I love to do it with because just two days with a baby in the house and I think of parents who are raising kids by themselves, and I don’t even understand how they do it.

“My respect for single parents has gone through the roof.”

Tom has been surprised that fatherhood is so “intuitive”.

He added: “There’s just something about how to hold her and how to burp her and intuiting what she wants sometimes when she’s upset.

“That surprises me because I’ve been around a bunch of babies and I have nieces that I love that I was pretty comfortable with. But for the most part, it was like, ‘Oh, don’t hand me that baby. I don’t want to break it.’ And it hasn’t felt that way at all with Matilda. So that’s been a surprise in a good way.”

Meanwhile, Kaley recently insisted that she’s determined to approach motherhood in her own way.

The actress – who is best known for playing Penny on ‘The Big Bang Theory‘ – told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Still haven’t read a damn thing.

“We find ourselves in a very natural situation. We’re just kind of going with the flow. She really tells us what she wants, it’s very clear, it’s like one of three things.”

