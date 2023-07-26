Oscar De La Hoya apologised to Shanna Moakler for “humiliating and hurting” her more than 20 years after breaking off their engagement.

The former couple met in 1997 and went on to become engaged and welcome a daughter together, but their relationship soured amid a storm of infidelity rumours and they parted pays in 2000 – and now Shanna has revealed they have finally made peace after the boxer took her out to dinner and said sorry for the way he treated her while they were together.

Speaking in new documentary ‘The Golden Boy: Oscar De La Hoya’, the actress/model revealed: “He and I actually went to dinner not that long ago. He said: ‘You didn’t deserve that. I’m truly, truly sorry for humiliating you and hurting you.’

“It was sincere and it was like this glimmer of my friend back. I hadn’t seen that since he had left me in that car. But I still think he’s a work in progress.”

In the documentary, Shanna spoke about their first meeting revealing she was convinced she had met her “soul mate” but she claimed the relationship broke down due to trust issues as well as the sportsman’s drinking.

She explained: “His drinking was always an issue for me because he really does become a different person when he drinks. Even now when I look back on it, I didn’t want to believe it…even though I was living it.”

She added of rumours he was seeing other women behind her back: “I would chase him down in the nightclubs and security guards would see me and they would rush him out the backdoor so I couldn’t catch him. He would always tell me: ‘No, I love you’.”

Shanna even stood by him after he was accused of raping a woman in Mexico in 1998, saying: “Things like that started to happen. I stood by him because I didn’t believe any of it.”

De La Hoya called the woman’s claims “false” and the case was settled out of court in 2001.

Shanna went on to reveal the end of their relationship came after the boxer took another woman – singer Mille Corretjer – the the Latin Grammys as his date.

De La Hoya insisted the couple were no longer together at that point, saying: “When I did take her [Millie] to the Grammys, for some apparent reason, Shanna thought I was still with her.”

However, Shanna was left heartbroken. She went on to say: “The next day, he got in the car with me. I just said: ‘Why did you do that? He looked at me dead in the face and goes: ‘I don’t love you anymore’. He goes: ‘Shanna, I have more money than God.’ And he got out of the car and he came over to the window where I was sitting there, bawling. He knocked on the window and he goes: ‘Don’t be too hard on me.’ Nothing he said to me was the truth.”

De La Hoya went on to marry Corretjer a year after his split from Shanna and they welcomed three children together. They separated in 2016.

Shanna married rocker Travis Barker in 2004 before divorcing him four years later.

