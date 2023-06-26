Uzo Aduba wants her baby to know life “means something”.

The former ‘Orange Is the New Black’ star revealed earlier this month she and husband Robert Sweeting are expecting their first child together, and she’s now explained she wants to raise her child to learn a valuable lesson which she herself was taught by her own mother.

Speaking to Samantha Bee on the ‘Choice Words’ podcast, Uzo Aduba said: “For me and what I want to teach this baby. I want my kid to know that their time here means something, you know?

“My mom worked so hard for me and my siblings and did so much to make sure our lives had everything she expected the American dream to have. But she worked so much,” Uzo Aduba added.

“I want, at the end of my story, for everybody who knows me to say ‘She enjoyed her life.’ She had a great time here.”

After the 42-year-old actress revealed her pregnancy by showing off her bump on the red carpet at the Tony Awards, she later confirmed the news on Instagram with a video showcasing her bump with a “ta-da”.

Uzo Aduba wrote in the caption: “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

The ‘Mrs America’ star tied the knot with Robert in an intimate affair back in 2020 and broke the news with a ‘When Harry Met Sally’ quote on Instagram.

Uzo Aduba wrote on a picture from the loved-up day: “When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible. —’When Harry Met Sally’.

“For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone.

“My heart, my love — I’m so happy my life started last year with you. You’re the best thing that ever happened to me.(sic)”

