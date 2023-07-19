Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Appreciates Quentin Tarantino's Retirement Plans: "It's A Lot Of Hard Work..."

Christopher Nolan admires Quentin Tarantino’s retirement stance.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ director explained that he can understand Tarantino’s pledge to retire from filmmaking after helming 10 pictures but also acknowledges the longevity of directors such as Martin Scorsese.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christopher Nolan told the ‘ReelBlend’ podcast: “The truth is, I understand both points of view.

Christopher Nolan added, “It’s addictive to tell stories in cinema. It’s a lot of hard work, but it’s very fun. It’s something that you feel driven to do, and so it’s a little hard to imagine voluntarily stopping.”

Christopher Nolan appreciates Tarantino’s wish to bow out while his work is still of good quality but suggested that he has no plans to give up making movies himself at this point in time.

The 52-year-old director said: “I’m not sure that I would trust my own sense of the absolute value of a piece of work to know whether or not it should have been brought into existence.

“I’m a big fan, as is Quentin, of films that maybe don’t fully achieve what they try to, but there’s something in there that’s a performance, or a little structural thing, or a scene, you know, that’s wonderful. And so, yes, I understand.

“I think (I) wanted to keep a sort of perfect reputation or something, but also kind of don’t want to take anything off the table.”

Tarantino, 60, has vowed to retire after making his next film ‘The Movie Critic’ as he doesn’t want the quality of his pictures to decline.

The ‘Pulp Fiction’ filmmaker explained: “It’s just time to go out. I like the idea of going out at the top.

“I like the idea of giving it my all for 30 years and then saying, ‘OK, that’s enough.’ And I don’t like working to diminishing returns. And I mean, now is a good time because I mean, what even is a motion picture anyway anymore? Is it just something that they show on Apple? That would be diminishing returns.”

Must Read: When Jamie Dornan Responded To Robert Pattinson’s Allegation Of Being An ‘Afterthought’ In Their Group, Which Had Andrew Garfield & Eddie Redmayne: “He Was The Good-Looking One…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News