Emily Blunt is fuming men aren’t held to the “same standard” as women.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ actress, 40, who has daughters, Hazel, nine, and Violet, six, with her actor husband John Krasinski, 43, feels there is far more pressure on females to be “warm and likeable”, and says they are seen as “too ambitious or emotional” if they share opinions.

Emily Blunt told The Guardian: “I think there is still a pressure to be likeable, and sort of warm and understood, and men are not held to that same standard. No one cared if Leonardo DiCaprio was likeable in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’.”

When she was asked if women are now more forthright, Emily Blunt added: “Yes, but I could equally generalise and say a lot of women tend to try to dance around things because we’re not often given a platform to speak honestly.

“Or you’re considered too ambitious or emotional if someone appears to be speaking their mind with spirited opinion.”

Her remarks come after she declared she is a “big believer” in unions “getting what they want”.

Emily Blunt finished her promotional duties for Christopher Nolan’s drama about the father of the atomic bomb just as the SAG-AFTRA walk out that has brought Hollywood to a standstill, and also told The Guardian: “I am a big believer in unions getting exactly what they want.

“I’m a huge believer in getting our crews back to work – the people who will suffer most.”

She added to The Guardian her role in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ as Kitty Oppenheimer – the frosty wife of atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer – could not be further from her nature.

Emily said: “There was something flighty and wild and nonconformist about her.

“It was a time where contortions were happening to women, as they tried to mould themselves into perfect housewives. But Kitty was a terrible mother and she wasn’t a very good housewife – and had no desire to be one.

According to Oppenheimer’s biography, Kitty “had absolutely no intuitive understanding of children”.

The film features a string of scenes of her being cold to her kids, and Emily said one of the most stressful to shoot was when Kitty and Robert are driving home with their two-year-old.

The young actor was distraught and crying during the scene and Emily Blunt comforted the youngster by singing him to sleep as the camera was reloaded.

They did four further takes, with the child asleep in her arms – but Emily said director Christopher, 52, used the first version “where I looked like the worst mother in the world”.

