Oppenheimer Actress Emily Blunt Breaks Silence On Quitting Hollywood Reports & Says "I Was Just Taking..."

Emily Blunt admits “lurking on Instagram” always makes her feel “terrible”.

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ star doesn’t have an official social media presence but she’s confessed to browsing through picture-sharing feeds occasionally even though it doesn’t make her feel good.

In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, she explained: “I have been prone to getting occasionally pulled into lurking on Instagram, and it just makes you feel terrible. I don’t feel good after doing it. I don’t feel like I’ve done anything beneficial to myself.”

During the chat, Emily, 40, also touches on another technology talking point – artificial intelligence – admitting she finds the whole idea of AI pretty unnerving.

She said: “AI unnerves me. It’s human nature to propulsively want to keep inventing new things. But do we have to put into action everything that we create? Does it better us? Or does it really start to eviscerate what it is to be human?”

Emily went on to add: “Sometimes I’m like: ‘Oh my God, I’m such a dusty old fart about this stuff’. But I can’t wrap my head around how beneficial it will be to us, as people, in our souls.”

It comes after the ‘Oppenheimer’ actress – who has daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven, with husband and fellow actor John Krasinski – recently caused a stir when she said she was taking a break from her career to be with her family.

However, she has since clarified she’s simply taking a temporary break and will return to acting in a few months time.

She told Deadline: “Honestly, that story got so overblown. I’m just taking a little downtime, not quitting Hollywood. I was just taking some months off to be with the kids.”

The ‘Jungle Cruise’ star previously explained she wanted to spend more time at home to be with her kids for the tiny moments that are “so important” while they are still young. Appearing on iHeartPodcast’s ‘Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi’, she said: “This year, I’m not working. “I worked quite a bit last year, and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits. “I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little. “And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ “And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

