Olly Murs feels like he’s “on the adventure of a lifetime” with his new wife Amelia Tank.

The 39-year-old pop star tied the knot with the bodybuilder during a three-day extravaganza on the privately-owned Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary in Essex.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a barbeque on the first night, they tied the knot the next day and ended the celebrations with a festival-themed party on the final day dubbed ‘Murs Fest’.

Performers included Olly himself, garage king Craig David, singer Katie Holmes-Smith and Heart DJ Pandora Christie.

Speaking about Craig serenading the couple and their guests as a surprise for bride Amelia, she told HELLO! magazine: “I was talking to my granny and grandad and suddenly I could hear Craig on the mic. It was an unbelievable surprise.”

Olly shared: “He started to sing acapella on the mic. Everyone ran to the stage.”

Despite previously promising Amelia he wouldn’t sing at his own wedding, Olly picked up the mic for a rendition of Coldplay’s ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ in honour of the new Mrs. Murs.

He said: “One of the songs I sang at Murs Fest was Coldplay’s ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ because I feel like I’m on the adventure of a lifetime with the best person and I love her so much.”

Olly admitted seeing Amelia in her Pallas Couture gown caused him to become teary.

He told the publication: “I was blown away by how amazing it was. It was quite magical – the perfect celebration of our love. Seeing Amelia walk down the aisle was something I’ll never ever forget. She looked out of this world.

“I was on the brink of crying at any moment. When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn’t seen me cry like that since I was four years old!”

Amelia worked with Australia-based bridal house Pallas Couture for months on her gown, which featured detachable sleeves, a sweeping train and a veil embroidered with their names and wedding date.

However, she admitted keeping the dress a secret from Olly was tough.

She said: “I remember thinking: ‘How am I going to make this work – they are on the other side of the world?’ I would pretend to Olly I had early work calls so I could do fittings over FaceTime.”

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie’s Co-Star James McAvoy Farted In Front Of Her & Asked “How Are Brad Pitt & Kids… My Protein Shake Just Said Hello”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News