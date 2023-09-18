Olivia Rodrigo feels proud that so many people can relate to her music.

The 20-year-old singer has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Olivia feels particularly proud that her music appeals to such a broad spectrum of people.

The award-winning star – who released her debut album, ‘SOUR’, back in 2021 – told PEOPLE: “I actually think that I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people.

“I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like, ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.’”

Olivia has actually been shocked by the popularity of her music.

The pop star also claimed that people are “starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously”.

Reflecting on her recent success, Olivia explained: “It’s super cool. Especially with ‘Drivers License’ I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.’ It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different.

“It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.’

“I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I’m really happy about.”

