Olivia Rodrigo “dated people [she] shouldn’t have” after releasing her debut album.

The 20-year-old singer enjoyed huge success with her 2021 album ‘Sour’ – but Olivia subsequently struggled to deal with the outside “pressure”.

Speaking to the New York Times newspaper, she shared: “I had such a desire to live and experience things and make mistakes and grow after ‘Sour’ came out, I kind of felt this pressure to be this girl that I thought everyone expected me to be. And I think because of that pressure, maybe I did things that maybe I shouldn’t have – dated people I shouldn’t have.”

Olivia – who didn’t name names in the interview – is poised to release her eagerly-awaited new album, ‘Guts’, in September.

The chart-topping star described the new record as “reckoning with those feelings and coming out of that disillusionment and realising the core of who I am and what I want to be doing and who I want to be spending my time with”.

Meanwhile, Olivia previously described becoming a global star amid the COVID-19 lockdown as a “blessing in disguise”.

The ‘drivers license’ hitmaker thinks lockdown actually helped her to come to terms with her own fame.

Olivia – who previously dated Adam Faze and Zack Bia – told the BBC: “It helped me keep my sanity when there was so much drama going on. Being in isolation with people I loved and cared about kept me out of the hullabaloo.”

Olivia Rodrigo also admitted to being “much happier” than when she wrote ‘Sour’.

She said: “I am so much happier than I was when I wrote all of those songs!

“But it’s also really cool that I made something out of those feelings. And now I get to look back at them and be like, ‘Ha-ha! I didn’t know anything!'”

