Olivia Rodrigo feels inspired by Tate McRae.

The 20-year-old singer has revealed that her upcoming tour has been influenced by her showbiz pal.

Olivia Rodrigo – who released her latest album, Guts, in September – told PEOPLE: “I have been trying to go to as many shows as I can. I went to my friend Tate McRae’s show last night, and it was so much fun.

Olivia Rodrigo added, “She’s such an incredible dancer, such an incredible singer/songwriter. It got me very excited to start playing my songs for crowds.

“But every concert is different, and I’m trying to collect as much information as I can.”

Olivia is also excited to perform at some of the world’s most famous music venues, including Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The award-winning star shared: “It’s every artist’s dream to get to play these iconic venues, like Madison Square Garden, The Forum and all these awesome places. I feel incredibly lucky and grateful for the opportunity.

“The energy of a show of that size is so infectious, and it’s just so cool how music can unite a group of people for a few hours like that. It’s really special.”

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo previously confessed to being an “oversharer.”

The singer admitted that she can be too open and honest at times – especially in her songwriting.

She told NME: “I’ve always been such an oversharer.

“I’ll tell my Uber driver all of my deepest traumas and insecurities, and so I just think songwriting for me is an extension of that aspect of my personality. I’ve never really been so terrified of people learning about the intimate parts of myself; I think that’s what makes songwriting so special.”

