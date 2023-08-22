Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has been suffered from “extreme memory loss” since her mother’s death.

The ‘Grease’ actress died in August 2022 aged 73 after a five year battle with breast cancer, and now Chloe Lattanzi – her daughter with ex Matt Lattanzi – has opened up about “neglecting” her own devastating health issues.

Speaking on an Instagram Reel, she said: “Since my mom’s passing and the year and a half with her going through cancer, I have not been okay.

“I’ve had extreme memory loss, I’ve had difficulty getting out of bed. I’ve stuck to my commitments but I have been neglecting myself.”

Chloe, 37, revealed she was keen to follow her late mum’s wellness advice by taking better care of herself.

Olivia’s daughter added: “One of my mom’s biggest messages was ‘take care of you. If you don’t take care of you, you cannot give your full capacity of love, wisdom, kindness and power to everyone else.’ “

She explained her decision to “disappear for about three weeks” – which will start after October’s Walk for Wellness event in Melbourne, Australia – to focus on her “mind, body and spirit” and take care of “developing” health issues.

She said: “I just wanted to say to anyone who I have been inconsistent with, I’m so sorry. I haven’t been consistent with myself and I haven’t been taking care of myself.

“So, in the spirit of my mother and the spirit of the Wellness Walk, I’m going to take a month to do that so that I can be of complete service to everyone else.”

Meanwhile, Chloe recently paid tribute to Olivia on the one year anniversary of her mum’s death.

Alongside a throwback video from her childhood, she wrote on Instagram: “It doesn’t get easier but you begin to remember more and more good memories. This was really healing for me to watch.”

