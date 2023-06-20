Noel Gallagher is enjoying life in his new bachelor pad after splitting from his wife Sara MacDonald.

The former Oasis star is single again following the breakdown of his 12-year marriage to Sara – the mother of his sons Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12 – earlier this year and he has moved out of the marital home they shared and into a new flat in Maida Vale, West London and Noel has been keeping busy by buying furniture for his new gaff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview in Germany – obtained by The Sun newspaper – Noel Gallagher explained: “I bought a new house in London, a new apartment. I’m living around Maida Vale. What I’ve been doing the last few months is furniture-shopping. Finding vintage furniture is what I like to do at the moment.”

Noel Gallagher continued, “There’s a website called FirstDibs, which is great. I like Seventies furniture. I’m getting into the Seventies thing. Not like shag pile rugs and carpet on the walls but really cool Italian stuff.”

The singer added, “It’s amazing. It’s going to give me something to do on my days off on tour — finding out where the cool furniture shops are to pick things up for my new house.”

Noel went on to confess he also enjoys having famous neighbours including Paul Weller, Sex Pistols star Glen Matlock, Chrissie Hynde, U2’s Adam Clayton and Rolling Stones rocker Ronnie Wood as he regularly bumps into them.

Noel Gallagher said, “I run into Glen quite a lot because he goes to the cafe which is on the way to the pizza restaurant that I go to… I see Weller a lot, I see Chrissie from time to time… I think I’ve seen Weller in the supermarket once. I’m always the one in the queue buying milk.”

Noel previously lived in Belsize Park, North London when he was married to Meg Matthews. His hour was christened Supernova Heights after the 1995 Oasis track ‘Champagne Supernova’. The former Oasis star is believed to have moved out of the UK capital in 2019 when he set up home with his second wife Sara in Hampshire.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rihanna’s Partner A$AP Rocky Faces Criticism Over Smoking Roll-Up Beside Pregger Singer In Father’s Day Post, Irked Netizens Slam “You Really Shouldn’t Be…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News